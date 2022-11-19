CastleArk Alternatives, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 N. WACKER DR. CHICAGO, IL 606006

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $12.00Mil. The top holdings were TQQQ(15.71%), SWN(6.06%), and EQT(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CastleArk Alternatives, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,280 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 3.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.26 during the quarter.

On 11/19/2022, SLB traded for a price of $53.44 per share and a market cap of $75.78Bil. The stock has returned 69.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 33,250 shares in NAS:PTEN, giving the stock a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.29 during the quarter.

On 11/19/2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc traded for a price of $18.58 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned 133.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 13,430-share investment in NAS:BKR. Previously, the stock had a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.04 during the quarter.

On 11/19/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $29.13 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned 24.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CastleArk Alternatives, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TS by 12,100 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.45.

On 11/19/2022, Tenaris SA traded for a price of $33.96 per share and a market cap of $19.92Bil. The stock has returned 56.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenaris SA has a price-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CastleArk Alternatives, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DK by 11,960 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.4.

On 11/19/2022, Delek US Holdings Inc traded for a price of $34.04 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned 106.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delek US Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

