Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 426 stocks valued at a total of $3.40Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.54%), AAPL(4.12%), and JNJ(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 449,290 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 11/19/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $47.79 per share and a market cap of $196.22Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought 76,349 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 955,575. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.22 per share and a market cap of $1,798.17Bil. The stock has returned -28.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-book ratio of 10.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought 528,931 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 1,074,057. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 11/19/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $37.19 per share and a market cap of $298.35Bil. The stock has returned -17.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought 56,077 shares of NYSE:UNP for a total holding of 137,593. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 11/19/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $210.58 per share and a market cap of $129.46Bil. The stock has returned -10.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 11.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought 111,963 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 1,148,223. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.43 per share and a market cap of $1,263.29Bil. The stock has returned -34.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

