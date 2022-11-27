NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sleep Number Corporation ( SNBR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Sleep Number alleging that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number’s production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number’s ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (iv) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Number’s products; and (v) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars’ worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Number’s financial results.

If you are a Sleep Number investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. ( ORGO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Organogenesis alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an Organogenesis investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Netflix Inc. ( NFLX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Netflix alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) that the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were being adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Netflix investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( MULN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Mullen alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Mullen overstated its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstated its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors; (3) Mullen overstated its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstated its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Mullen investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]