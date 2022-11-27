NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Natera, Inc. ( NTRA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Natera alleging that Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (ii) its Prospera test did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (iii) as a result of Defendants’ false and misleading claims about Natera’s technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (iv) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (: BFLY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Butterfly Network alleging that the Company’s Proxy Statement in connection with its merger with Longview was negligently prepared, and as a result contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Additionally, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly’s financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic’s broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly’s gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly’s business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. ( PLSE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Pulse Biosciences alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company’s IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (ii) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse’s 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SunPower Corporation ( SPWR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of SunPower alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (ii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

