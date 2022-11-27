NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Elevate Credit, Inc. (: ELVT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ELVT to an affiliate of Park Cities Asset Management LLC for $1.87 per share.

If you are an ELVT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OPNT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OPNT to Indivior PLC whereby Indivior would acquire OPNT for $20.00 per share in cash, plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights that may become payable.

Washington Federal, Inc. ( WAFD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WAFD and Luther Burbank Corporation.

Luther Burbank Corporation ( LBC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LBC to Washington Federal, Inc. for 0.3353 shares of Washington common stock for each share of LBC owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC.

