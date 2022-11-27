BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The deals keep improving at Temu, the online marketplace offering wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity.

Consumers can now enjoy limited-time bargains through the Lightning Deals section on the Temu website (www.temu.com) and mobile apps. The flash-sale items are selected from more than 250 available merchandise categories and represent some of the best deals on the platform.



A countdown timer shows the amount of time before the deals expire. Shoppers can see from the Lightning Deals page whether an item is newly featured and is selling fast. Other information like the price and sales volume is also available to help consumers make their purchase decisions.



Launched in September 2022, Boston, Massachusetts-based Temu is taking a fresh approach to online retail by offering wholesale prices on the widest selection of merchandise for individual buyers.