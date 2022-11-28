%3Cb%3EJuniper+Networks%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ in Singapore by %3Cb%3EHR+Asia%3C%2Fb%3E, Asia’s most authoritative publication for HR professionals.

The annual awards aim to identify Asia’s employers of choice across fourteen markets in the region – in recognition of the companies which are assessed to have the best HR practices, and which also demonstrate high levels of employee engagement alongside excellent workplace cultures.

Juniper Networks Singapore, its Asia Pacific headquarters, participated for the first time this year in the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022’ awards, where the key aspects of the evaluation process were measured by HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), a set of criteria across three categories in which employees rate their companies. The company performed strongly in the evaluations, scoring significantly above average amongst the 309 companies who participated this year.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and they are the heart and soul of everything we do,” said Eva Andres, Chief Human Resources Officer, Juniper Networks. “The stellar recognition from HR Asia to be among the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ in Singapore is testament to how we continue to collectively shape a culture based on inclusiveness, flexibility and innovation, an award which we celebrate alongside our colleagues in Singapore who have helped us earn this top honor.”

“As we look forward to the new normal and embrace the way we work at Juniper, the experiences of our employees will continue to be one of our top priorities. We remain committed to our employees and keeping them happy, healthy and engaged – with the knowledge that business momentum will continue to flow,” Andres added.

