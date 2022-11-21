TOKYO, Nov 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and Wakayama Medical University today announced the start of joint trials of a technology to support nurses and caregivers in visually monitoring patients in privacy-sensitive contexts, including hospital rooms and nursing facilities. The technology leverages Fujitsu's technique for accurately estimating postures of the human body using a millimeter-wave sensor and Fujitsu's "Actlyzer"(1) AI technology for analysis of complex human behaviors. Using a millimeter-wave sensor to gather point cloud data and no cameras, Fujitsu's technology will help to support nurses and caregivers to monitor patients and achieve a faster response to emergency situations including falls and possible serious injuries while ensuring patients' privacy.





Fujitsu will analyze data obtained through the trials and further refine its technology based on analysis results evaluated by Wakayama Medical University, drawing on the Wakayama Medical University's knowledge from the medical field.



Based on these results, the two parties aim to offer a millimeter-wave sensor service for privacy-conscious monitoring to hospitals and nursing facilities in fiscal 2023. Ultimately, the two parties hope to contribute to enrich people's lives by realizing an environment in which elderly people can enjoy greater independence and privacy without sacrificing their personal safety.



Technology to contribute to reducing the risk of serious injuries for the elderly

In fiscal 2021, the Japan Hospital Association(2) counted a total of 290 falls per month at 18 hospitals in Japan. Although these numbers highlight the risk of falls and injuries of elderly people and the need for patient monitoring, monitoring technologies using cameras remain difficult to install in highly private spaces such as hospitals and nursing homes.



To address this challenge, Fujitsu and Wakayama Medical University started joint trials at actual facilities for the elderly to contribute to reducing the risk of serious injuries such as bone fractures by supporting nurses and caregivers in monitoring patients and achieving a faster response to emergency situations while ensuring patients' privacy.



About the joint demonstration trials



1. Trial period:



November 21, 2022 - March 31, 2024



2. Overview:



(1) Demonstration of monitoring technology using millimeter wave sensor

- Demonstration trials of Fujitsu's technology for accurately estimating postures of the human body from point cloud data using a millimeter-wave sensor (announced in July 2022) in combination with Fujitsu's "Actlyzer" AI technology for analysis of complex human behaviors to verify that the technologies are able to detect movements of the human body such as falls while preserving the privacy of patients



(2) Data measurement during trials with elderly people

- Demonstration trials at hospitals and nursing homes with elderly patients and people that require nursing care; collection of point cloud data of patients' postures using a millimeter wave sensor installed inside the facilities and utilization of Fujitsu's monitoring technology to detect movements that could lead to falls

- Evaluation whether the system is able to accurately detect patients' postures by comparing test results with logs from movement sensors installed around patients' beds(3) and data of cameras(4) installed for the demonstration trials



(3) Development of service for privacy-conscious monitoring

- Fujitsu will analyze specific body movements that lead to falls based on point cloud data obtained with a millimeter-wave sensor point cloud data does not include any personal information of patients' and is thus also suited for highly private spaces

- Wakayama Medical University will evaluate Fujitsu's technology based on the results of Fujitsu's analysis based on its knowledge from the medical field; based on the evaluation results, Fujitsu will further improve its monitoring technology with the aim to offer a privacy-conscious monitoring technology for hospitals and nursing facilities in Japan by the end of fiscal 2023



3. Roles and responsibilities:



Fujitsu

Provision of monitoring technology, data collection and analysis, improvements based on technical evaluation



Wakayama Medical University

technical evaluation from the viewpoint of medical practice and direction of technical improvement



(1) Behavior analytics technology Actlyzer :

Technology commercialized as Fujitsu's AI technology for video-based behavioral analysis solution "FUJITSU Technical Computing Solution GREENAGES Citywide Surveillance" to recognize human actions.

(2) All Japan Hospital Association :

Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Head: Yuji Inokuchi. Report of the number of falls of patients at participating hospitals in FY 2021: www.ajha.or.jp/hms/qualityhealthcare/indicator/42/ (in Japanese)

(3) Movement sensor :

A device to prevent falls and uncontrolled walking around of patients in hospitals and facilities. There are two types of sensors: one that uses infrared light to detect a person's movements, and one that uses a matte sensor or a bed sensor to detect a person's movements.

(4) Cameras are only installed during the demonstration trials. The technology itself does not utilize cameras.



