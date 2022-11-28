Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned value investor and head of Pabrai Investments. He won a charity auction in 2008, paying $650,000 for a meal with the great Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). Since then, he has also become friends with Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) and has remained active in the stock market.

The guru believes in focusing on a concentrated number of high-conviction stocks. According to 13F filings with the SEC, roughly 92% of his $99 million U.S. equity portfolio is currently in just one stock, Micron Technology Inc. ( MU, Financial), a semiconductor company. However, Pabrai recently loaded up on shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ( BAM, Financial).

The investment

In the third quarter of 2022, Pabrai purchased 180,373 shares of Brookfield. The investment is valued at $7.4 million. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48 per share, which is slightly higher than where it traded at the time of writing.

What does the company do?

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world with over $750 million in assets under management.

Over the two decades, the company has delivered compounded annual returns of around 19%. Management believes it can achieve similar results over the next 20 years. To accomplish this, the business executes its plan across five main strategies;

Renewable energy

Infrastructure

Private equity

Real estate

Credit and insurance solutions

Climate change is becoming a major topic on country agendas throughout the world, from the legally binding Paris Agreement signed by 196 countries in 2015 to the Biden administration’s bold plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. These government policies mean it is no surprise that over 50% of fund inflows went to companies with formal environmental, social and governance policies in 2021, according to a study by McKinsey.

Brookfield provides capital to many renewable energy-focused companies. In addition, the business helps fossil fuel-focused companies to “transition” to a more sustainable model. Through its efforts, the company has approximately $11 billion worth of capital in existing renewable energy projects and has generated a solid 15% internal rate of return.

The second part of the business is infrastructure, which is also another huge area of government investment. According to a study by McKinsey, the infrastructure industry has raised a record $137 billion over the past year. In addition, the U.S. Senate recently passed a huge infrastructure bill valued at a staggering $1 trillion, which will focus on rebuilding many roads and bridges as well as expanding ports that have been overloaded. Historically, the infrastructure segment of Brookfield's business has returned a 19% internal rate of return, which is exceptional.

Its private equity business has also generated strong annual returns of 28% over the past several years.

Real estate is another huge part of Brookfield Asset Management as the business has developed a variety of iconic commercial buildings, such as the 7 million square foot Manhattan West development in New York, in addition to Pier 70 in San Francisco and Brookfield Place in Perth.

The company has also assisted with the development of Tesla's ( TSLA, Financial) Gigafactories and has recently entered into an agreement with Intel ( INTC, Financial) to help jointly fund the construction of a semiconductor factory in Arizona. Therefore, the business is forecasted to benefit from the $50 billion CHIPS act, which offers subsidies to companies that build semiconductor plants in the U.S.

The company executes three main strategies with its real estate business: "Hold, Recycle or Monetize.” Overall, the business owns around 50 properties across 40 million square feet. It is fairly diversified through a mix of office, retail and logistics units. The Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 caused a surge in the popularity of remote working. While this has been great for employees, questions have arisen regarding the future need for large office buildings in expensive city centers. This is the only real risk I see to Brookfield and would like to see its logistics segment grow from 13% to a more substantial portion.

Growing financials

Brookfield reported strong financials for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue of $24.4 billion increased 22.6% year over year and beat analyst estimates by $3.52 billion.

The company generated an operating income of $4.5 billion, which increased 29% year over year. Distributable earnings were $1.4 billion, up 39% year over year.

Brookfield generated funds from operations of $1.5 billion, which were driven by “inflation-protected” cash flows. The company has a 1.25% dividend yield, which is not very high relative to the real estate sector, but better than nothing I suppose.

The company’s insurance solutions business has recently started to turn a profit, with $160 million of distributable earnings generated in the third quarter.

Valuation

Valuing Brookfield is quite challenging given the complex and diverse nature of the business. However, the stock trades at a price-earnings ratio of 16, which is cheaper than historic levels.

I would also use Pabrai’s $48 per share average purchase price as an indicator of fair value.

The GF Value Line also indicates the stock is fairly valued currently based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts' future earnings projections.

Final thoughts

Brookfield Asset Management is a diverse company that is poised to benefit from major investments across renewable energy and infrastructure. The company’s real estate portfolio provides consistent cash flow, while its insurance business benefits from the rising interest rate environment.

Pabrai recently loaded up on the stock, indicating it could be a good value opportunity.