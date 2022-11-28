Citi today announced that it will donate over $10 million in support of education-focused non-profit organizations as part of its 2022 e for education campaign, the highest annual amount since the initiative was launched.

With this donation, the campaign is set to donate over $66 million in aggregate since its inception in 2013, and has helped non-profit organizations support over one million young people.

Citi Markets donates a percentage of business proceeds traded electronically during the eight-week campaign from September to October.

“As we reach a key milestone in this campaign, we wholeheartedly support our non-profit partners’ efforts to help young people unleash their talent through the power of education. Their dedication is truly an inspiration to us all,” said Stuart Staley, Global Head of CitiFX.

Malala Yousafzai, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Malala Fund, said: "Our team at Malala Fund is so grateful to have partners like Citi that see the power of girls, invest in their education and remain committed year after year through the e for education campaign to building a more equal future for us all. With Citi's support, Malala Fund has reached millions of students through our girls' education projects and I look forward to seeing the world those young women will create."

The education-focused non-profit organizations tackle childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education.

Since its launch in 2013, the campaign has in aggregate:

Supported over one million young people

Helped over 37,000+ schools

Has spanned over 85 countries.

Further information can be found at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citifx.com%2Fe4e%2F

Citi’s first e for education campaign originated in FX in 2013 and the campaign has been expanded across Citi’s e-trading businesses.

Citi works with 10 non-profit partners globally that support the right to education for all children.

2022 Partners (alphabetical order):

