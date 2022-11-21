PR Newswire

MADRID, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union authorities have granted Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) a new patent for its EIDAS-certified contracting method.

This patent, the 217th obtained by the company for its inventions in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry, could represent the company's additional revenues in the SaaS segment estimated at six million euros.

In information sent to the market today, the company described the award as "the first patented method acting under the EIDAS umbrella, which requires identification by the electronic signature of the signing parties to be indubitable in a court of law."

The patent, granted by the European Patent Office (EPO), is valid for 20 years and is the fourth that the Spanish-listed company has received for its innovations in the industry.

Its reference number is EP3461074.

"Europe continues to be one of the world's most developed markets in the industry in which we operate. We anticipate that this new patent, especially in the EIDAS framework, will consolidate our position in the Eurozone and reinforce our leadership in the European market," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company he founded in 1995.

This brings to 217 the number of patents granted to Lleida.net worldwide on registered certification, notification, and online contracting methods since the company started trading on the stock market.

Lleida.net's growth strategy in the electronic signature, notification, and contracting market in the countries where it is present and those it plans to be in the future is based on a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

More than 60 countries in the five continents have granted patents to the company, including the European Union, United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.

In the first nine months of 2022, the company's sales grew by 25 percent compared to last year's period. Between January and September this year, cumulative sales reached €15.7 million.

Likewise, its EBITDA increased by 44 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

