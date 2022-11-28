- RP1208 is in preclinical development for the potential treatment of depression and obesity –



- Composition of matter patents for RP1208 have been granted in key markets around the world including the United States, Europe, China, and Japan –

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced the issuance of a patent covering composition of matter for RP1208 in Canada, adding to its existing protection in key markets around the world. The Canadian patent covers the compositions of novel phenylcycloalkylmethylamine derivatives and the use of the compositions for the treatment of obesity, and related co-morbid conditions and depression and related co-morbid conditions.

“This is another important step in building our intellectual property portfolio and advancing our second pipeline compound, triple reuptake inhibitor RP1208 for the potential treatment of depression and obesity,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO. “With patents already in key markets worldwide including the United States, Europe, Japan and China, the addition of Canada further enhances the global market potential for RP1208. We look forward to advancing the preclinical development of RP1208 through IND-enabling studies.”

About Reviva

Reviva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, RP5063 (brilaroxazine) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both RP5063 and RP1208 in the United States (U.S.), Europe, and several other countries.

