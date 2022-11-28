ImmunoGen%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Daniel Char, JD, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Daniel to ImmunoGen to lead our Legal team and join ImmunoGen's Executive Committee. With his deep expertise advising on commercial, regulatory, compliance, and corporate governance matters, Daniel will play an important role as we increase the scale and complexity of the business as we build momentum with the launch of ELAHERE™ (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) and advance the rest of our portfolio," said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Daniel succeeds Joseph Kenny, who has served as our Acting General Counsel and Vice President since March 2020 and will remain with ImmunoGen serving in an Associate General Counsel capacity."

Mr. Char joins ImmunoGen from Evelo Biosciences where he served as General Counsel and Secretary providing strategic counsel and operational support on a broad range of business and legal issues, including business development, commercialization, healthcare fraud, and intellectual property. Prior to joining Evelo, Mr. Char was Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Smith+Nephew, after having served as General Counsel and Secretary at Targanta Therapeutics, Senior Associate General Counsel at Idenix Pharmaceuticals, and Associate General Counsel at Biogen. Mr. Char holds a JD from Harvard Law School and a BA in Economics from Tufts University.

"I am thrilled to join ImmunoGen during this transformational period following the Company's first product approval, and I look forward to working closely with the Executive Committee and Legal team to support ELAHERE's successful launch," said Mr. Char. "As a fully-integrated oncology company, ImmunoGen's growth will be driven by both commercial execution and continued pipeline advancement, and I am excited to contribute as the organization evolves."

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

ABOUT ELAHERE (MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE-GYNX)

ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin inhibitor designed to kill the targeted cancer cells. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for ELAHERE, here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, ImmunoGen's expectations related to: ImmunoGen's growth and commercial efforts in support of ELAHERE, the development of the mirvetuximab soravtansine program, and ImmunoGen's product pipeline. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from such expectations include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of the Company's preclinical and clinical development processes; the difficulties inherent in the development of novel pharmaceuticals, including uncertainties as to the timing, expense, and results of preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory processes; the timing and outcome of the Company's anticipated interactions with regulatory authorities; the risk that we may not be able to obtain adequate prices and reimbursement for any approved products, including the potential for delays or additional difficulties for ELAHERE; the risk that the results of the ongoing MIRASOL trial may fail to support full approval of ELAHERE and, if so, that additional studies may be required; risks and uncertainties associated with the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on ImmunoGen's industry and business; and other factors as set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2022 and August 1, 2022, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

