NEW YORK and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the largest media agency in the U.S., today announced a supply path optimization (SPO) partnership with PubMatic ( PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. Buying premium media inventory has become increasingly complex across formats and devices, with new challenges in targeting fragmented audiences. Partnering with PubMatic will add value to Horizon Media clients’ direct, transparent, and simplified access to high-value audiences and premium inventory, including CTV, at unprecedented scale.



“Horizon’s relationship with PubMatic gives our clients access to audiences at scale across channels, including CTV, and they are aligned with our own innovation to ensure our success and leadership in the future of digital advertising,” said Jesse Fisher, SVP Programmatic & Data, Horizon Media. “Horizon Media now offers a unique combination of tools for increased cost-savings, along with access to new and exclusive product offerings with PubMatic.”

Through the partnership, Horizon Media and PubMatic will collaborate on next-generation solutions to provide automated bid optimization using bespoke advertiser-level performance signals. Horizon clients can seamlessly leverage this DSP-agnostic solution via PubMatic to increase buying efficiencies across marketing objectives.

Horizon’s HX will use PubMatic’s intelligent bid optimization to automatically move spend to inventory that maximizes the advertiser’s return on marketing investments. This can be activated on multiple success metrics to optimize campaign performance holistically. PubMatic automates the optimization of open exchange media buying all in one place, providing better efficiency, insight, and performance for Horizon Media’s clients.

“Horizon Media is a great partner in driving efficiency, transparency, and innovation to enable the development of digital advertising and its benefits for brands, publishers, and consumers,” said Kyle Dozeman, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, at PubMatic. “Their media buying scope combined with our omnichannel quality and scale provides one of the most robust media opportunities on the open internet for both brands and publishers. We’re looking forward to delivering more custom capabilities that further improve the media buying process, deliver deeper insights, and ultimately create more value.”

