Medicare Advantage insurer sponsors diabetes education program for second consecutive year, offering free virtual cooking classes to highlight the importance of eating healthy



ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance carrier from Alignment Health, and the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) have renewed their partnership to educate and empower the Alignment community with tools and resources for diabetes self-management.

“At Alignment, we put seniors first by providing the resources they need to proactively manage their health, especially for those affected by multiple chronic health conditions, including diabetes,” said Dr. Dinesh Kumar, chief medical and operating officer at Alignment Health. “Diabetes can be managed through a combination of healthy eating, exercise and, if necessary, medication, and we are proud to continue working with the American Diabetes Association to help people live healthier lives.”

According to the ADA, nearly 15.9 million seniors 65 and older in the United States have diabetes. For those living with the disease, nutrition and activity can play an important role in staying healthy.

Through this year-long agreement, Alignment is demonstrating its commitment to help people make the right food choices by sponsoring a series of virtual cooking classes to help people learn to cook healthy, budget-friendly meals. Alignment and the ADA kicked off their first of four classes — free and open to the public — with Homemade in October and will continue into the first quarter of 2023.

“The American Diabetes Association is excited for this ongoing partnership with Alignment Health Plan to support those living with diabetes,” said Dr. Laura Hieronymus, vice president, Health Care Programs, for the ADA. “Whether you have type 1 or 2 diabetes, we hope to spread awareness of the necessary steps for better health and wellness through this collaboration.”

Among Alignment’s diverse portfolio of MA plans is its Heart and Diabetes HMO chronic condition special needs plan (C-SNP), available for Medicare-eligible adults with a qualifying condition like diabetes in all six states that the company will operate in 2023: Arizona, California, Nevada, and North Carolina, as well as two new states — Florida and Texas. Medicare Advantage C-SNPs include extra services designed to treat the covered condition, such as specially tailored clinical case management programs. In 2023, the company also is offering new benefits such as low-cost insulin to all members. For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 38 counties across four states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

