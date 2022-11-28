PerkinElmer%2C+Inc., ( NYSE:PKI, Financial), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated+Virus+Vectors+%28AAV%29+Detection+Kits to support researchers working on gene therapies for a variety of serious diseases. The high-throughput viral assays are designed to help researchers quickly and easily characterize viral vector particles being produced to enable decision-making for safe and efficient gene transfer.

The validated and fully automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA® technology which requires no separation and are the only optimized, no-wash AAV detection assays currently available on the market. The new offering provides researchers expanded options to measure viral titers beyond ELISA and other wash-based systems, which can be time-consuming and limited in assay range.

Designed to streamline gene therapy research and development workflows with an easier-to-use and more high throughput method, each of the seven kits detects specific serotypes to target different cell types in the body for gene therapy application.

"One of the best ways to support gene therapy researchers is to provide solutions to help them navigate the unique workflows they work with to shorten and simplify the path from lab to clinic,” said Dr. Alan Fletcher, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences at PerkinElmer. “Our new AAV detection kits are designed to do that by eliminating long, tedious protocols while expanding the detection range to enable potential cures for people living with cancer, Alzheimer’s, muscular dystrophy, infectious diseases and more.”

Additional Innovation Details

PerkinElmer's off-the-shelf AlphaLISA AAV Detection Kits:

Support avariety of serotypes including AAV1, AAV2, AAV3B, AAV5, AAV6, AAV8, and AAV9

Leverage bead-based luminescent amplification to deliver a wider detection range for viral titer (load) measurements in a no-wash format

Can be miniaturized to small sample volumes to support 384 and 1536 well plate throughput

The AAV assays expand PerkinElmer's cell+and+gene+therapy+portfolio which also includes gene editing and modulation, cell counting, antibody and flow cytometry innovations. They also further propel the Company's ability to provide researchers with end-to-end workflow solutions from early-stage discovery through later stage research and development.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making. We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $5.0 billion in 2021, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

