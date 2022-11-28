Dr. Cheryl Pegus, a nationally-recognized+leader for her work to deliver affordable, high-quality care to millions of Americans, will join Morgan Health to support the organization’s strategic investments and broader efforts to improve the quality, affordability and equity of health care.

Dr. Pegus joins Morgan Health from Walmart where she served as Executive Vice President for Health & Wellness. In her role, Dr. Pegus established Walmart as a formidable force in health care innovation and transformation. During her tenure, she launched notable consumer health programs designed to raise the standard of care for millions of Americans, including the roll-out of ReliOn insulin, which has saved customers more than $15 million on the cost of their insulin. She played a foundational role in broadening access to critical telehealth services across Walmart’s communities and worked to expand the footprint of Walmart’s retail Health Centers across major markets. She also oversaw the company’s pandemic response with the Health & Wellness team administering COVID vaccines to tens of millions of customers and associates.

Dr. Pegus will work closely with Dan Hartman and Jeff Ries, who lead Morgan Health’s ventures and investment efforts. As part of its mission to improve employer-sponsored health care, Morgan+Health+is+investing+%24250+million of JPMorgan Chase & Co. capital to help scale promising companies focused on driving greater accountability in health care. To date, Morgan Health has deployed $105mm in four early-stage companies: Vera+Whole+Health, Embold+Health, Centivo and LetsGetChecked.

Building on Morgan Health’s accountable care strategy, Dr. Pegus will help inform the team’s renewed focus on population-based health initiatives, including investing in and scaling promising new care delivery models designed to improve health outcomes, particularly among diverse populations. In addition, she will help Morgan Health advance its work and strategic investments dedicated to addressing gaps in mental and behavioral health, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions among enrollees.

“Cheryl is one of the most respected leaders in health care and brings clinical and health care business expertise that will help accelerate the next phase of Morgan Health’s strategy around population health,” Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, said. “She is also a cardiologist and health equity expert and will play a critical role in our work to invest in and scale companies that are making a meaningful difference in reversing the trend of chronic disease, particularly diabetes and heart disease, across the commercial market. She recognizes the opportunity that we have to improve health outcomes for our employees and the more than 150 million Americans who depend on employer-sponsored insurance.”

“Health care innovation continues to be very much needed, and I am excited to support this incredible Morgan Health team in accelerating offerings that improve outcomes,” Dr. Pegus said. “Moving new science into practice, supporting consumers in understanding what’s available and needed to stay healthy, while assisting health care professionals in doing our best work can deliver on the Quadruple Aim.”

Dr. Pegus brings more than 20 years of experience across the health sector to support Morgan Health’s vision and mission. Prior to joining Walmart, Dr. Pegus served as President of Consumer Solutions and Chief Medical Officer for Cambia Health Solutions. She also served as the first chief medical officer at Walgreens and as General Manager and Chief Medical Officer for SymCare Personalized Health Solutions, a diabetes-focused division of Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Pegus also had roles at Pfizer, where she focused on the development of clinical protocols and early disease management programs, and Aetna, where her work supported a focus on wellness, women's health, health equity initiatives and predictive analytics. She began her career in private practice as a cardiologist and previously served as board chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists.

In addition to her role at Morgan Health, Dr. Pegus will continue to serve as a senior advisor to Walmart and will be joining Atria. Dr. Pegus is co-founder of A+New+Beat and has served on the board of the American Heart Association as well as public and private companies.

About JPMorgan Chase

J.P. Morgan is a global leader in financial services, offering solutions to the world's most important corporations, governments and institutions in more than 100 countries. We also lead volunteer service activities for employees in local communities by utilizing our many resources, including those that stem from access to capital, economies of scale, global reach and expertise.

About Morgan Health

Morgan Health is a JPMorgan Chase business unit focused on improving employer-sponsored health care. Through its investments and the advancement of accountable care, Morgan Health is working to improve the quality, equity and affordability of employer-sponsored health care for JPMorgan Chase employees, their families and the U.S. health system. The business is led by Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, reporting to Peter Scher, Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a member of the firm’s Operating Committee. Morgan Health is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Visit www.morganhealth.com.

