CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings d/b/a Cosmos Health, Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that its Sky Premium Life luxury food supplement brand will be sold on Ronda, the official inflight magazine of the airline company Iberia of BRITISH AIRWAYS group. Ronda is available free of charge to the over 10 million passengers who fly Iberian Airlines annually.

Iberia Airlines, majority owned by British Airways, has a fleet of 147 aircrafts and engages in over 600 daily flights. The magazine is in digital format via the on-board screens, with an interactive QR Code for ordering on the intranet on all Iberia flights. In addition, the magazine is sent to Iberia Plus, Platinum, and Gold level members, as well as Executives Plus and Frequent Flyer Premium members. Ronda's readership has strong purchasing power, with 81% above the age of 35 years old and 72% having higher education degrees. Sky Premium Life is a proprietary, luxury and high-quality nutritional supplements brand, with a complete range of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and unique formulas.

"We are excited to be selling our Sky Premium Life products on Iberian Airlines' in-flight magazine, Ronda." stated Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health. "Ronda's upper class and well-educated readership base is the proper customer pool for our Sky Premium Life products. We are continuing our global roll-out strategy as we launch our products worldwide. Thus far in 2022, we have successfully introduced our products on Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore, and have signed agreements to enter Germany and Austria. Our key objective remains to grow internationally, as we continue to leverage our robust global logistics and distribution capabilities, while expanding our customer base worldwide.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the European nutraceutical market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to surpass $100 billion by 2027. Market expansion in Europe is attributed to the continued rising healthcare costs and an aging population.

About Cosmos Health, Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq: COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

