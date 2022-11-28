ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that it has completed the debt-to-equity conversion on $8 million of convertible debentures with Yorkville Advisors. This closeout comes several months ahead of schedule and positions the Company to enter 2023 without any convertible debt obligations to Yorkville Advisors.



The Company would like to thank Yorkville Advisors and Maxim Group for supporting its vision to transform the textile markets with large-scale production of cost-effective and eco-responsible spider silk.

Kraig Labs currently has more than $4.5 million of deployable liquid assets and will continue to use this capital to develop end-market products and strengthen the supply chain creating its revolutionary spider silk technologies.

“While this financing has been a critical element of our transition to commercialization, we are pleased to report that we have eliminated the burden of this debt and enter the holiday season in a solid financial position. We continue to judiciously deploy this capital to build out our spider silk production capacity. Our focus now is on increasing that production, including further strengthening our production infrastructure. An important part of that program is the planned rollout of new hybrids. Our target remains metric ton production,” said CEO Kim Thompson.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.