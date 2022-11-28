Charge named preferred provider to evaluate, recommend, and install EV charging solutions for member churches

600 Member churches in the BWCUMC, located throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia, and into West Virginia

Installations to be public, could represent the first chargers available in some underserved communities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) ("Charge") announced today that its portfolio company Charge Infrastructure and the Baltimore-Washington Conference of The United Methodist Church (BWCUMC) signed an agreement for the strategy and development of EV charging stations and related services. Charge will work as the preferred provider to evaluate the prospect of EV charging stations for the over 600 churches represented by the BWCUMC.

Charge will provide seamless EV charging infrastructure strategy, charging installation, and engineering solutions to any member church, and on-going monitoring and maintenance services. Charge will help BWCUMC execute on their goal to better serve their communities and their members with forward-looking and sustainable technology.

According to Andrew Fox, Chairman and CEO of Charge, churches are an ideal location for EV chargers.

"Historically, churches are a cornerstone of the community," said Fox. "They tend to be centrally located, and they offer plenty of access. Sundays might be the most challenging time to charge at a church; however, the rest of the week likely offers plenty of opportunity. Importantly, churches are in every community, and this initiative could bring the first EV chargers to many underserved communities where a BWCUMC church is located."

Under the agreement, the member churches will earn revenue from the public-facing chargers. Charge and the BWCUMC will explore arrangements that allow the chargers to be installed at no cost to the congregations.

The Baltimore-Washington Conference views this partnership with Charge as an opportunity to expand its ministry of being good stewards of the environment and offering equity so that people in underserved urban and rural communities can have access to charging stations. "The church is called to care for God's creation," said Rev. Sheridan Allmond, Chair of the Conference Trustees. "This unique partnership underscores our shared convictions that will enable local churches to assess the potential of installing on-site EV chargers."

About BWCUMC

The Baltimore-Washington Conference is comprised of 603 United Methodist churches in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the panhandle of West Virginia. The United Methodist Church is the largest mainstream Protestant denomination in the United States.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), focuses on connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice, data and short message services ("SMS") to carriers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: broadband, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications, and electric vehicle ("EV") charging. Solutions for these two sectors include: design and engineering, equipment specification and sourcing, installation, data and software solutions, and service and maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

