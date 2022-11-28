FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be participating in the 11th Annual NYC Summit being held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mastro’s in New York City.



The presentation material utilized at the CEO Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.aehr.com .

About the 11th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Aspen Aerogels Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .