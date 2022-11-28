BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Washington University in St. Louis, MO, to support development of SNS-101, a conditionally active VISTA-blocking antibody.



Research will be conducted in the laboratory of Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology & Immunology and Director of the Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Programs, to evaluate the underlying molecular mechanisms that enable SNS-101 to overcome myeloid cell-driven immunosuppression within the tumor microenvironment.

“In addition to a deep expertise in immuno-oncology, Dr. Schreiber and his team bring extensive knowledge of the cancer model system planned for these studies as well as access to molecular characterization tools,” said Edward van der Horst, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Biologics Discovery & Early Development, at Sensei Bio. “Together, we will leverage these attributes to better understand SNS-101’s ability to modulate the tumor microenvironment and potentially achieve tumor rejection where other checkpoint therapies have failed.”

Said Dr. Schreiber, “We’re excited to partner with Sensei Bio to further our understanding of how to safely and effectively inhibit VISTA, a promising but challenging target in immuno-oncology. SNS-101 has the potential to unlock VISTA as a powerful immune checkpoint by exploiting the tumor microenvironment using pH-sensitive properties, delivering powerful anti-tumor activity without the negative effects that have thwarted past efforts.”

Sensei continues to advance SNS-101 and remains on track to submit an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for SNS-101 in the first half of 2023. The company recently presented preclinical data for the program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting.

Disclosure

Dr. Schreiber receives compensation as a member of Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Immuno-Oncology Advisory Board, and this financial relationship has been disclosed to Washington University in St. Louis in accordance with institutional policy.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

