TORONTO, ON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Snakes & Lattes Inc. ( FUNN) is excited to be the recipient of ‘2022’s Most Innovative Retailer of the Year’ at the annual prestigious Toy and Game International Excellence ‘TAGIE’ awards. Winners of the various TAGIE categories were announced at the end of the prior week’s 2022 Inventor & Innovation Conference held November 17-19th.

The annual TAGIE awards held in Chicago, IL are a significant industry showcase. There were 9 voting categories and many household names were among the winners. Snakes & Lattes was awarded the 2022 ‘Most Innovative Retailer’. Other nominees in the category included well-known names: Disney (Star Wars), Barnes and Noble, F.A.O. Schwarz, and Hasbro Pulse.

“To think of where we started as a single shop in Toronto and where we are today. For all that we have come through and toiled the past few years, I couldn’t be more humbled. The recognition we have been given here today, among so many other top leaders in the space, is truly an honor.

“This award represents everyone’s efforts over the past decade: The dedicated staff, all our incredible customers, designers and the support of the communities. To join the list of previous winners LEGO, Mastermind Toys, Exploding Kittens is such a great feeling. Thank you all for the amazing support. Very excited for what comes next for Snakes & Lattes,” said Snakes & Lattes Inc. Founder, Ben Castanie.

Previous winners of Innovative Retailers of the Year:

2021 LEGO

2020 Mastermind Toys

2019 Exploding Kittens



More information from the event can be found at:

https://www.peopleofplay.com/toy-game-innovation-awards/2022

About Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently operates 7 tabletop gaming bars and cafes: 3 located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 1 in Tempe, Arizona, 1 in Tucson, Arizona, 1 in Provo, Utah, and 1 in Chicago, Illinois. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, and is believed to be the largest in the world. Our board game cafes have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from.

