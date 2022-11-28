TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth markets, today announced that it has received orders for more than $10 million from a global slot machine provider for TransAct’s industry leading Epic Edge casino printer. These orders, which is expected to be delivered over the first three quarters of 2023, represents an approximately 300% increase in volume for this single global customer over the same period in 2022.

“An order of this magnitude signals immense confidence in our products and our ability to deliver them in a timely fashion, which could not be more important in the Casino market today,” said Bart C. Shuldman, CEO of TransAct Technologies. “We continue to work at ramping our production in anticipation of increased demand, and orders like this serve to validate our actions. We are working hard to be able to deliver much needed printer product and look forward to working with new and existing customers to supply them with our industry leading printers.”

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA! ™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!™, AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRAL™ and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. ©2022 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005064/en/