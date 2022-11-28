Southlake, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences ( HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG (also known as an EKG) a far more valuable screening tool through the use of AI, today announced that Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, will be participating at the at the 11th Annual Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference which is being held on December 1, 2022, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Mr. Simpson will take part in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference. The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Simpson you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference .

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.



