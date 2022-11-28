Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, announced that Tami Froese has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer.

“We are very pleased to have Tami join our executive team as Chief Supply Chain Officer,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Tami has been successful in the acting role over the past few months, and she has been instrumental in initiating meaningful actions to improve our supply chain. We are pleased to fill this critical position with internal talent as we continue to prioritize building a strong, inclusive culture with high-performing talent.”

Froese joined Zebra in 2020 as Vice President, Global Procurement with responsibility for all Zebra’s direct and indirect procurement. Prior to Zebra, she worked at General Motors where she held leadership roles in supply chain and cross-functional leadership roles in manufacturing, engineering and transformation. Froese received her bachelor’s degree in supply chain management from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Oakland University.

“I’m honored to be appointed Zebra’s Chief Supply Chain Officer and collaborate with our leadership team to advance our efforts in strengthening our supply chain operational excellence and resiliency to enable high performance,” said Froese. “I look forward to further expanding our strong relationships with suppliers and partnering with our sales team to support our customers as they digitize and automate their workflows.”

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s inaugurallist of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

