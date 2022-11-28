Moody’s has earned the number-one overall ranking in the Chartis+RiskTech100%26reg%3B annual report, the most comprehensive study of the world's 100 leading providers of risk and compliance technology. In addition, Moody’s achieved the top position in 15 separate award categories, the most in the 17-year history of the RiskTech100. These achievements add to Moody’s growing list of industry+accolades.

“Winning the top spot on this prestigious ranking is a tremendous achievement that reflects contributions from across Moody’s,” said Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “The number-one ranking validates our continuous effort to help customers integrate data, analytics, and technology to decode risk and unlock opportunity.”

In addition to earning the highest overall position, Moody’s won in 15 separate award categories:

Banking

Climate Risk

Credit Data – Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO)

Credit Data – Wholesale

Credit Risk for the Banking Book

Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)

Environmental, Social and Governance

Evaluated Pricing and Data – Credit

Financial Crime – Data

Functionality

Innovation: Credit Risk

Insurance

Insurance: Catastrophe Risk Modeling

Lending Operations: Loan Origination Solutions (LOS)

Strategy

“In challenging times, Moody’s continues to help its global customers fulfill their risk technology needs,” said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. “The number-one ranking overall, coupled with the 15 individual category wins, clearly illustrates that Moody’s offers market-leading integrated risk solutions to help firms, in sectors from financial services to insurance to corporates, identify and manage multi-dimensional risk.”

The flagship report of Chartis Research, the RiskTech100 2023 winners are selected through a nearly year-long process of vendor briefings and discussions with risk technology buyers and end-users. The research directors and lead analysts at Chartis Research then made the final decisions.

Chartis+Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Chartis’s goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

