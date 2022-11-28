Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, celebrated its customers at the ninth annual Verint Engage 2022 EMEA Customer Conference held at the DeVere Grand Connaught Rooms, London on November 17.

Twenty-five organisations were recognised across eight categories for excellence in customer experience, employee engagement, and digital-first innovation. With winners from a variety of sectors and organisations, the one thing they all had in common was a shared passion for customer and employee engagement and success.

The winners in each category are:

Excellence in Workforce Engagement:

Capita Southern Water (Silver winner), Tryg (Gold winner), LetsGetChecked (Platinum winner), Millennium Bank (Platinum winner).

Innovating with AI & Analytics:

Vodafone Germany (Silver winner), First National Bank (Gold winner), Aviva (Platinum winner).

Driving Digital-First Engagement:

Equiniti (Silver Winner), Micro Focus (Gold winner), Enfield Council (Platinum winner).

Elevating Experience Management:

VodafoneZiggo (Silver winner), du Telecom (Gold winner), EVRi (Platinum winner).

Excellence in Back Office:

Vitality (Silver winner), NHS Pensions (Gold winner), Tesco Bank (Platinum winner).

Customer Engagement Champion:

Halfords Group (Silver winner), Sophos Group (Gold winner), First National Bank (Platinum winner).

Better Together:

Legal & General Group (Silver winner), Capitec Bank (Gold winner), The Football Association (Platinum winner).

Engaged Customer of the Year:

BNP Paribas Poland (Silver winner), Florius (Gold winner), Nationale-Nederlanden (Platinum Winner).

The Verint team welcomed attendees to a live ceremony at the beautiful DeVere Grand Connaught Rooms in London’s Covent Garden.

Additional live events were also held at venues across the Netherlands and South Africa offering all Verint’s EMEA clients and partners a chance to join the celebrations.

“Congratulations to our customers who have demonstrated excellence in transforming customer and employee engagement through innovation, talent and technology,” says Verint’s Nick Nonini, managing director, EMEA. “This year’s entries were exceptional, which challenged our judges in selecting the best of the best. Thanks to all who participated and bravo to our winners.”

