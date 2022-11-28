Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that Ozgur B. Kan has joined CRA’s Financial Markets Practice as a vice president in the Company’s New York office.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kan to the CRA team,” said Paul+Maleh, CRA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive and wide-ranging experience, including work in credit analysis, bond ratings advisory, underwriting due diligence, regulatory preparedness, and risk compliance, will complement what is already a deep and talented team of investment professionals that our clients rely on in navigating complex financial matters.”

“As a recognized expert who has provided written and oral testimony and expert advice in numerous domestic and international litigation and arbitration cases, Dr. Kan is a great fit for CRA,” said Stephen+O%26rsquo%3BNeil, co-leader of CRA’s Finance Practice. “In addition to helping financial institutions manage exposure to compliance issues, we advise on changes in the competitive structure of financial markets and guide clients through arbitration and dispute resolution. Dr. Kan boasts a level of expertise that is highly valued by our clients.”

As part of his investment management-related matters, Dr. Kan performs review, analysis, audits, and validation of asset allocation models and algorithmic investment approaches for investment funds and alternative investment vehicles with emphasis on asset allocation, portfolio construction and rebalancing, algorithmic investing, portfolio risk management, risk and return attribution, and suitability of investments. His work includes advanced modeling of interest rates and foreign exchange for asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management, and hedging purposes. He also focuses on the valuation of mostly credit instruments, structured deals, workout assessments, and hard-to-value esoteric and illiquid transactions and securities for reporting and transactional purposes, as well as for disputes and litigation matters.

Dr. Kan holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Middle East Technical University, and a PhD in Finance and International Business from Old Dominion University. Dr. Kan is also a CFA Charterholder.

About CRA’s %3Cb%3EFinance+Practice%3C%2Fb%3E

The Finance Practice focuses on providing expert testimony in legal disputes relating to securities trading and markets, company valuations, bankruptcy and solvency, and damages to companies, shareholders, and other interested parties.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

