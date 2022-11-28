Event to Showcase Solutions from AITX Subsidiaries RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G



Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the Company) (OTCPK:AITX), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD), today announced details regarding the Company’s December 7, 2022 Investor Open House and Technology Reveal. The event will be held at the Company’s manufacturing facility, the REX, located in Ferndale, Michigan.

“If you’re in the security services or #Proptech industries, a follower of anything AI related, part of the AITX community, or just into cool stuff, you need to be part of this event,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We will be reviewing and demonstrating the latest developments from all RAD subsidiaries, and I am so excited to announce that the main event will be the introduction of RADDOG.”

RADDOG™ is the RAD’s quadruped robot dog, developed specifically for the security services, logistics, utilities, and property management industries. Much more than just another robot dog, RADDOG integrates RAD-G’s RADPack plus the entire RAD ecosystem of connectivity. This innovative AI-based infrastructure enables RADDOG to communicate with, and be autonomously dispatched by other RAD devices, creating an independent stationary and mobile security and intrusion preemption footprint.

The Company confirmed that the Open House agenda will include updates on existing RAD solutions including ROSA 3.1, AVA 3.1, and RIO, plus a live demonstration of RAD’s award-winning Firearm Detection AI analytic. Also planned is the introduction of ROSS (RAD Operations System Software). ROSS connects previously deployed IP-based security cameras to the RAD network of applications and AI-based analytics.

“For the first time, we will have several security industry luminaries on stage with us,” said Mark Folmer, CPP, FSyI, President of RAD. “It’s important that we present the state of the security industry and how RAD solutions are becoming mainstream by the distribution channel and corporate end-users.”

Those interested in attending the AITX Investor Open House and Technology Reveal can register online at tinyurl.com/2xv94nbw. For those unable to attend the event in person, it will be livestreamed at 4:30pm ET on AITX’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/aitxrad.

AITX through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide a cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous costs savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

AITX has filed for up listing to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com , radgroup.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

