Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has acquired a wind farm in West County Cork, Ireland. This three-turbine site is designed to deliver a total combined capacity of 5MW of clean energy.

The project, acquired by Ameresco, will generate carbon-free energy, which will be distributed directly into the local utility network supported by a power purchase agreement. The electricity generated at the site is designed to supply approximately 3,000 homes in Ireland. The acquisition of this wind farm continues Ameresco’s growing wind power portfolio, further expanding its generation assets outside of the United States and Canada.

“Having seen first-hand the production capability of wind farms in County Cork, I am very pleased to see Ameresco complete this acquisition and further add to our diversified renewable energy asset portfolio,” said Ameresco EVP and Chief Financial Officer Doran Hole. “We’re proud to be part of the energy transition in Ireland and look forward to providing clean energy to the region in the years to come.”

“It is very gratifying to announce the acquisition of our latest site in Ireland,” said Derek Dixon, Vice President Ameresco UK. “I am grateful to our internal team and strategic external partners for coming together to successfully complete this clean energy acquisition.”

The announcement of for the acquisition of an energy asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was not included in our previously reported assets in development as of June 30, 2022.

