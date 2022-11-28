WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ( BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today the launch of a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, multicenter Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz® and BF-RhodoLED® XL in the field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the extremities, neck and trunk. The study is being managed by Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH.



This past weekend Biofrontera held an Investigator Meeting to train clinical investigators on the protocol for this photodynamic therapy (PDT) study and prepare for site initiation. Initially 11 clinical trial sites in the U.S. will participate, enrolling approximately 165 patients stratified by body region. This study will utilize Biofrontera’s new RhodoLED® XL, a red-light lamp approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in PDT in combination with Ameluz® (Ameluz®-PDT) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate actinic keratosis. This lamp allows for the illumination of a larger surface area, thereby enabling simultaneous treatment of AK lesions that are distant from one another.

“This Phase 3 clinical study supports our strategy to gain market share by expanding the label for Ameluz®-PDT beyond the treatment of AK on the face and scalp. Additionally, by employing the larger RhodoLED® XL lamp investigators can target more lesions and reinforce the lamp’s utility ahead of commercial launch,” said Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

Patients enrolled in this study will have 4-15 mild-to-moderate AK lesions in the treatment field. Each will be treated once with Ameluz®-PDT and upon a three-month evaluation, will be treated a second time if any lesions remain. Investigators will continue to follow patients for 12 months after their most recent treatment to monitor for any recurrences or new lesions, as well as for any adverse events. The primary endpoint is total clearance of all lesions three months after the most recent treatment. Secondary endpoints are total clearance of all lesions three months after the last treatment by body region, percentage of all lesions cleared overall and percentage cleared by body region and severity.

Ameluz® and the BF-RhodoLED® lamps, through Biofrontera Inc.’s license and supply agreement with Biofrontera AG, are also undergoing clinical testing in three additional indications:

A Phase 3 clinical study in the U.S. evaluating Ameluz®-PDT utilizing the BF-RhodoLED® lamp for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma.

A multicenter, randomized, double-blind Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the efficacy of Ameluz®-PDT for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne.

An open-label, multicenter Phase 1 clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of Ameluz-PDT for the treatment of AK located on the face and scalp utilizing the BF-RhodoLED® XL lamp and three tubes of Ameluz®.



About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

