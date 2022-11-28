HERZLIYA, Israel and ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. ( PLTK ) ("Playtika"), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of top casual titles, today announced execution of an agreement for a $25 million minority investment in Turkish mobile gaming company Ace Games (“Ace”). Ace is the developer of Fiona’s Farm, a free-to-play innovative casual mobile game that expertly and uniquely combines the mechanics of Match-3, farming, decoration, and narrative-driven games into one immersive mobile gaming experience for players.



Ace was founded in 2020 by its Chief Executive Officer, Hakan Bas, co-founder of Peak Games, the developer of Toy Blast and Toon Blast (sold for $1.8 billion). It is led by an experienced and talented team of industry veterans from companies like Dream Games and Playrix, and the team has a proven track record in the mobile casual gaming space.

“Our investment in Ace Games is an important milestone in the execution of our new games investment strategy as Playtika continues to seek exposure to high-growth potential game IP in cost-effective ways,” said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer of Playtika. “The talented team at Ace has built a best-in-class and innovative product on the ‘Match-3 and Meta’ game model. Playtika can greatly complement Ace with our LiveOps and Digital Studio capabilities, leveraging our enhanced monetization and game operations leadership in mobile gaming.”

“Playtika has an unrivaled reputation for delivering superior in-game experiences, scaling mobile games to global dominance in their respective categories,” said Hakan Bas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ace. “We are excited to be teaming up with Playtika as an investor and partner that will help us continue to grow this title, and possibly others, into leading mobile game franchises.”

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

About Ace Games

Ace Games is a next generation global mobile gaming studio with a novel approach to the casual gaming genre. Founded in 2020 by Hakan Bas (Co-Founder of Peak Games, acquired by Zynga) and backed by NfX and Actera, the company is currently working on the global launch of its Match-3 game – Fiona’s Farm – with a unique triple layer meta gameplay. Ace is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey and powered by a multi-generational approach with the aim to become a true interactive gaming powerhouse.

