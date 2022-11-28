Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced the winners of its Purposeful Banker Awards. The Purposeful Banker Award program recognizes banks and credit unions that are building strong and diverse communities by transforming the banking industry with purpose.

The Purposeful Banker Award winners were announced at the BankOnPurpose+Conference in Austin, TX, an invitation-only event for bank and credit union leaders.

“It’s so important to acknowledge and celebrate the banks and credit unions that are fulfilling their mission and have worked diligently to make a difference within their communities,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “This year’s winners have made a significant impact for their customers, organizations and communities. They exemplify thoughtful and purposeful leadership that is elevating the banking industry.”

This year’s award categories include the following: Most Innovative Financial Institution – Consumer, Most Innovative Financial Institution – Commercial, Banker of the Year, and Most Philanthropic Bank of the Year.

Most Innovative Financial Institution (Consumer)

This year’s winner of the Most Innovative Financial Institution in the Consumer category is 4Front+Credit+Union, headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

4Front Credit Union partnered with Plinqit to help members save money and establish better savings habits. Since implementing this financial education program and deploying it to their members, they’ve helped members save around $1,080,000.

Most Innovative Financial Institution (Commercial)

The Most Innovative Financial Institution award within the Commercial category is awarded to Scotiabank, headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Scotiabank is fully digitizing their end-to-end commercial banking process to deliver a better experience for their clients. Because of this work they continue to reduce deal turnaround time and simplify the experience for existing and prospective clients. As a result of their investment into people, process and technology, Scotiabank has seen strong growth across its commercial banking portfolio.

Banker of the Year

This year’s Banker of the Year award has been presented to James Harrod, vice president, Relationship Manager at Texas+Security+Bank, a bank built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs in the DFW Metroplex.

Harrod represents the bank’s mission of Elevating the Champions of Free Enterprise by establishing himself as a trusted resource to his clients, thus winning multiple deals and adding incremental value to his relationships.

Most Philanthropic Bank of the Year

The winner of the Most Philanthropic Bank of the Year is Sunrise+Banks, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sunrise Banks saw a need within their community and created the Pathway2Home ITIN mortgage, which helps immigrants secure homeownership using their ITIN. Forty-eight percent of all of their mortgages in 2021 were Pathway2Home mortgages.

To learn more about the Purposeful Banker Awards and BankOnPurpose, please visit: www.bankonpurpose.com

About Q2:

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005243/en/