Report highlights efforts to advance diversity and inclusion, access to medicine, sustainable business practices, and governance

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT), an early-stage commercial company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the Company’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report including a baseline of key performance metrics.

“Our first ESG report highlights the commitment of Arcutis to be an upstanding global citizen and make a positive impact by executing our business in a socially, ethically, and environmentally responsible manner,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and CEO. “In particular, we are proud of the progress we have made to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into our culture and practices, from hiring and professional development to conducting clinical trials. In addition, we believe we can bring meaningful innovation to medical dermatology through safe and effective therapies that are affordable and accessible.”

The report is aligned with the IFRS Foundation's Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) as of December 31, 2021. It was developed by a cross-functional corporate responsibility working group led by the Corporate Head of ESG, with direction from the Arcutis senior leadership team with oversight from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Arcutis' Board of Directors. The full ESG report is available on the ESG page and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

