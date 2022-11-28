Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005297/en/

Carol Craig Founder and CEO Sidus Space (Photo: Business Wire)

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run—worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Sidus Space and Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the Achievement in Product Innovation and Most Innovative Woman of the Year (Technology) categories, respectively.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among so many remarkable women and great minds,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “I feel strongly that with the right support, the right team, and the right decisions, the juggle of being a woman in this world trying to ‘do it all’ is possible. I am proud of the relentless effort and innovative nature of my team and look forward to all that we aim to accomplish together in the months and years ahead.”

Craig is a service-disabled Navy veteran, wife and mother, and a self-described ‘astropreneur’ who has become a “first” among women time and again, including being among the first women eligible to fly combat aircraft in the US Navy and becoming the first female-owned space-based company to be publicly traded. Craig’s determination has carried her throughout her life and career, inspiring young minds along the way.

Craig and her team are working to broaden the horizons of people across the globe, aiming to launch a constellation of LizzieSat satellites into orbit over the next five years. LizzieSat is “Bringing Space Down to Earth™” and will bring the benefits of data collected in space to worldwide companies and the government, enabling them to do more efficient work in real time – whether gathering environmental data, tracking military movement, or expanding access to internet resources.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more+than+200+business+professionals around the world, working on eight juries. The complete list of the 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners are available here.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

