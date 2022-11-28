MetLife announced today that the MetLife Federal Legal plan is now available to 9 million federal employees, retirees, and certain members of the uniformed services. Under the MetLife Federal Legal plan, participants and their dependents gain access to a network of over 18,000 highly qualified attorneys and coverage for a broad range of personal legal matters.

For covered matters, members are allowed an unlimited number of network attorney consultations for which no copays, deductibles or claim submissions are required. Other plan features include estate planning tools, a Law Firm e-Panel for online Q&A, and a documents library for legal research.

“MetLife is proud to expand on our commitment to the Federal Family through the legal plan offering which provides even more options for financial wellness and security,” said Paul Piechnik, Federal Government vice president at MetLife. “There are many times when you may need an attorney – whether it’s buying a home, starting a family, sending kids off to college, or caring for aging parents – and MetLife’s Federal Legal plan can help Federal Families find an attorney quickly and easily, and cover the costs of services included in the plan.”

Covered services under this legal plan include:

Estate Planning Documents: Codicils, complex wills, healthcare proxies, living wills, power of attorney, simple wills, revocable & irrevocable trusts.

Codicils, complex wills, healthcare proxies, living wills, power of attorney, simple wills, revocable & irrevocable trusts. Family & Personal: Affidavits, conservatorship, demand letters, garnishment negotiations, guardianship, name change, personal property issues, and more.

Affidavits, conservatorship, demand letters, garnishment negotiations, guardianship, name change, personal property issues, and more. Home & Real Estate: Deeds, eviction and tenant problems, foreclosure, mortgages, security deposit assistance, tenant negotiations, and more.

Deeds, eviction and tenant problems, foreclosure, mortgages, security deposit assistance, tenant negotiations, and more. Money Matters: Debt collection defense, identity theft, creditor negotiations, promissory notes, tax collection defense, and more.

Debt collection defense, identity theft, creditor negotiations, promissory notes, tax collection defense, and more. Auto Law: Traffic ticket defense, driver's license restoration, license suspension due to DUI, repossession.

Traffic ticket defense, driver's license restoration, license suspension due to DUI, repossession. Elder-Care Issues: Deeds, leases, Medicaid, Medicare, notes, nursing home agreements, power of attorney, prescription plans, and wills.

Deeds, leases, Medicaid, Medicare, notes, nursing home agreements, power of attorney, prescription plans, and wills. Civil Lawsuits: Administrative hearings, disputes over consumer goods and services, incompetency defense, small claims assistance, and more.

The MetLife Federal Legal Plan is now available in most states. To learn more about this plan or enroll, members of the Federal Family can visit the company’s new education and enrollment platform at MetLifeFederalBenefits.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005307/en/