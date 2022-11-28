Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced details for its annual Black Friday Week Sale, beginning a six-day event of deals on PCs, laptops, PC components and a wide variety of technology products for almost every need.

Newegg’s Black Friday Starts Now Sale has begun with this year’s best deals yet. Starting today, customers can shop thousands of deals: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Fblackfriday

Customers are encouraged to act quickly before inventory runs out.

“Black Friday doesn’t have to involve the misery of waking up in the dark, putting on layers of warm clothing and standing in line waiting for the store doors to open in the hopes of getting a doorbuster deal before standing in another long checkout line. Newegg makes Black Friday shopping for tech products easy,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Channel Marketing and Merchandising. “Newegg’s Black Friday Week will have some of the best deals available for customers who love technology.”

Black Friday Deals available now include:

Extended Holiday Returns Policy

For certain purchases on Newegg placed between now and Dec. 25, 2022, customers will have until Jan. 31, 2023, to return or replace the product. Newegg Marketplace products are excluded from this extended refund policy. Other exclusions may apply. For details: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Fholidayreturns22

