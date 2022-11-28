Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares November 2022 Distribution

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of November 2022 payable on December 23, 2022 to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005547/en/

