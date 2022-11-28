ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York. Ted Hanson, CEO, and Marie Perry, CFO, will participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

BMO Growth & ESG Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Rand Blazer, President, and Jim Brill, Senior Vice President, CAO and Treasurer are scheduled to present at 12:00 p.m. ET and will participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The BMO Growth & ESG Virtual Conference presentation will be webcast and a replay of the presentation will be made available on the Investors’ section of ASGN’s website at investors.asgn.com.

