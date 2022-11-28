Charles Schwab today announced the eight scholars to receive funding for the 2022-2023 academic year through its Charles+Schwab+Scholars+in+Financial+Planning+Endowed+Scholarship+program. Launched in 2021 by the Charles Schwab Foundation, the $3.5 million scholarship endowment provides financial assistance and career opportunities to students from underrepresented communities who are majoring in financial planning at seven partner universities.

Scholars selected for the 2022-2023 academic year cohort will receive approximately $10,000 per year (for two years or until graduation) in scholarship funds and will be invited to apply for and participate in Schwab internship, mentorship and professional development opportunities available to help prepare them for a successful career in financial planning. The scholars are:

Jewliana Gomez, Arizona State University

Jimmy Gonzalez Gomez, University of Arizona

Johana Quintero Vega, University of Arizona

Jordan Marecek, University of Akron

La Darius Wilkerson, Texas Tech University

Malik Joynes, Temple University

Nader Dajani, Virginia Tech

Anonymous, Purdue University

“We’ve focused our endowed scholarship program on fostering diverse talent in financial services to help our sector become better prepared to understand and serve the unique needs of an evolving and increasingly diverse client population,” said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation.

Other Charles Schwab Foundation-supported scholarship and post-secondary education programs benefitting underrepresented communities include:

The RIA+Talent+Advantage+Scholarship+Program through Schwab Advisor Services, which aims to raise awareness of the independent investment advisory profession and provides $10,000 scholarships to twelve students annually, reserving half for students from underrepresented groups.

Schwab’s University Grant Program, which helps establish and grow financial planning majors and minors and awareness of the RIA profession, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority-supportive institutions. The program has provided more than $16 million in funding to over 24 universities since inception in 2007. Recent grants include: Funding to expand+Howard+University%26rsquo%3Bs+wealth+management+program to add focus on the registered investment advisor (RIA) industry and a certified financial planner (CFP) curriculum. A multi-year+grant+to+Coppin+State+University to develop programs in financial planning and wealth management. A four-year+grant+to+Delaware+State+University to facilitate the creation of a Financial Literacy Institute, and expand the university’s Financial Planning curriculum, and renovate the Financial Network Trading Room operated by the University’s College of Business. Platinum-level sponsorship of the BLX+Internship+Program, which provides opportunities for aspiring Black and Latinx financial planners to intern at financial planning firms.



At Schwab, we believe diversity helps us appreciate a wider range of perspectives, which supports our business strategy to see Through Clients’ Eyes. To that end, the firm has been on a long-term journey to improve its workforce diversity, enhance its inclusive culture, better serve its diverse clients, and build stronger connections to its diverse communities.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to educate, volunteer and advocate on behalf of those in need so that everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com%2Ffoundation.

