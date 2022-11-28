The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today the appointment of Janelle Orozco to the role of Chief Procurement Officer, North America. In this role, Orozco will shape the overall vision of North America Procurement and direct its continued transformation to become a best-in-class Procurement organization.

Orozco joins Kraft Heinz from Diageo, where she most recently held the Chief Procurement Officer title for the company. Orozco began her tenure at Diageo in 2002 as an ingredients buyer and worked progressively through the global Procurement organization, holding key leadership roles including leading Brand Change and Innovation in the North America business. She was appointed to Chief Procurement Officer in May 2019 and led a significant and successful transformation of the Procurement function, while improving collaboration of suppliers and delivering enhanced digital and innovation solutions.

Orozco will play a critical role in Kraft Heinz’s North America Zone and within the Company’s global Procurement organization. She will serve as a key member of the North America Leadership Team, reporting to both Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President & President, North America Zone and Marcos Eloi, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Procurement Officer.

“We are on a quest to create a renowned Procurement function that is built to deliver consistent results today and become a competitive advantage for the business in the future,” said Abrams-Rivera. “Janelle joining our team is a marker of the transformation of this function. She brings a breadth of experience and knack for developing diverse, high-performing teams. We’re excited to have her help lead us into the next phase of our journey.”

Since 2020, Kraft Heinz has taken multiple steps to transform its overall growth profile, strategic focus, and financial flexibility, including strategic divestitures. The Company has also centered its business around a consumer-first approach, significantly investing in its portfolio, people, digital solutions, and customer relationships. Orozco joins the ranks of several senior leaders Kraft Heinz has brought on to its North America Leadership Team in the last two years. Those leadership additions lend industry-leading expertise and new capabilities in critical areas such as commercialization, marketing, sales, insights, research & development, human resources, and communications.

