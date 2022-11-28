The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce Simplebet is the 2022 “Online Betting Product of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

Judges cited Simplebet for its innovative live in-play micro-betting product, which delivers instant gratification for players by creating thousands of real time markets powered by machine learning and automation. During the 2022 American Gambling Awards judging period, this is becoming the predominant way people interact with and wager on sports.

Simplebet is the B2B technology company that has pioneered micro-betting on U.S. sports by building the machine learning and automation infrastructure to enable this new form of betting to exist at scale. The company has developed a suite of innovative in-play and micro-betting products for real money and free-to-play experiences for the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football and college basketball.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Simplebet is at the forefront of future fan engagement with the success of its live in-play micro-betting product, and is very deserving of the Online Betting Product of the Year award. With product innovation and unique wagering experiences becoming increasingly important, Simplebet has positioned itself well as the industry grows.”

“We’re honored to be crowned as the American Gambling Awards’ Online Betting Product of the Year,” said Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua. “As the leading provider of in-play technology, we’re looking at a big year ahead in 2023 as these markets have moved to the forefront of product offerings. We estimate that next year will see the TAM for in-play micros reach $10 billion with $1 billion of GGR for operators.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

About Simplebet

Founded in 2018 by Chris Bevilacqua, Joey Levy, and Scott Marshall, Simplebet is the technology company pioneering micro-betting and fan engagement for U.S. sports. Micro-betting introduces instant gratification to the sports betting user experience by enabling moments within sporting events to become discrete betting and engagement opportunities. For more information please visit their website at https%3A%2F%2Fsimplebet.io%2F, and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

