UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that David Ellis III, a Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director in the firm’s Cincinnati office, has been named to the Forbes Americas Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

"We are extremely proud that David once again has been recognized on this prestigious list,” said Michael Gatewood, Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "David and his team have achieved a remarkable level of success driven by their dedication, focus and commitment to providing clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions that address their financial needs and goals.”

With more than 30 years of experience in financial services, David and his team, the Ellis Group, provide asset management and wealth management services for individuals, families and organizations. They currently oversee more than $2.5 billion in client assets. David earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Syracuse University, and also serves on the boards of the Blue Ash Protective Association and the Segoe Foundation.

This is the sixth consecutive year that David has been named to the Forbes Americas Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. Earlier this year, Ellis was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for Ohio.

The Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors list methodology is a ranking algorithm based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Ftop-wealth-advisors.

