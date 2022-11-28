Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, has appointed Ross Woodley as General Manager of Tallo: the company’s online platform for connecting students with academic, scholarship, and career opportunities.

In this role, Mr. Woodley leads the expansion of a complete end-to-end ecosystem that prepares learners for the rapidly changing workforce and connects employers to the talent they need.

“At Tallo, we know that students can’t be what they can’t see so we help them envision what’s possible for their future—whether that means college, the workforce, or the military,” Mr. Woodley said. “Through personalized career exploration, self-paced training, internships, and job-focused certifications, I’m proud that I can help lead the next phase of the platform’s growth and help even more students realize their full potential.”

Prior to joining Tallo, Mr. Woodley served in various executive leadership roles at Red River and Dell EMC where he led the execution and growth of project and business operations across various markets.

A retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, Mr. Woodley dedicated nearly three decades of his professional career to the U.S. military during which time he served as an F-15 pilot, completed a tour of duty in Operation Desert Storm, and represented U.S. Joint Forces Command at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Woodley earned a bachelor’s degree in human factors engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He also holds four master’s degrees, including a Master of Science degree in national security studies from the National War College, and a Master of Arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

