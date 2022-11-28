Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of Overnight Trading Hours on the IBKR Eos ATS (“IBEOS”), enabling clients to trade select US ETFs 23½hours a day, five days a week. Clients of Interactive Brokers can now react immediately to market-moving news and conveniently trade at almost any time. In addition, Overnight Trading Hours on IBEOS will also benefit Interactive Brokers’ Asian clients seeking access to US Equity Markets during their trading day.

“Global investors need to respond to market-moving news whenever it happens, not just during regular US market hours,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “With Overnight Trading Hours on IBEOS, our individual and institutional clients now have greater flexibility when to trade and can take advantage of investment opportunities around the clock.”

Interactive Brokers offers Overnight Trading on IBEOS in the following 24 widely-held US ETFs: FXI, SPY, EEM, GLD, SLV, DIA, UNG, TLT, IWM, QQQ, USO, SH, RWM, PSQ, AGG, DOG, EWA, EFA, EWJ, IJH, VTI, XLF, XLE, and XLK. Overnight Trading Hours on IBEOS are from 8:00 pm ET to 3:30 am ET, with the first session of the week beginning on Sunday at 8:00 pm ET and the last session of the week ending on Friday at 3:30 am ET. Any trades occurring during Overnight Trading Hours will be settled on schedule as if they had occurred during the next US stock regular trading hours session.

All clients with US Stock trading permission will have access to Overnight Trading on IBEOS and can take advantage of multiple order types and free overnight market data.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

