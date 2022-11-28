Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched research studies examining providers of enterprise service management (ESM) services and software that companies are using to integrate their functional processes and services for faster digital transformation.

The study results on ESM services will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Enterprise Service Management — Services 2023, scheduled to be released in March. The report will cover providers offering services including consulting, implementation, monitoring and control of converged business systems. At the same time, ISG Provider Lens™ will publish the Enterprise Service Management — Software 2023 report, covering providers of ESM platforms that encompass the processes, workflows and information flow of all services in an enterprise.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ESM is evolving as more organizations use it to accelerate digital transformation. Integrating business, technology and organizational processes is an increasingly important step to enable more predictable operations, smoother collaboration and improved user experience. Companies are partnering with service providers that offer the skills, tools and mindset to bring ESM initiatives to maturity.

Providers are also expanding their capabilities around comprehensive software-as-a-service platforms for ESM to meet enterprise needs for reduced complexity, simplified information exchange and a unified view of work. These platforms are becoming more lightweight, agile and customizable, with new designs, re-engineered processes and more scalable architectures.

“Enterprises and service providers are aligning their ESM approaches to build integrated service portfolios,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “As ESM services and platforms mature, clients gain more tools for creating value through ESM initiatives.”

For the Enterprise Service Management — Services 2023 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 150 ESM services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the ESM services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

ESM Consulting Services, evaluating providers that bridge the gap within organizations between IT and the business to help clients understand the changing ESM market and design the best business, service and technology models for their needs.

ESM Managed Services for Converged IT and Business Ops,assessing service providers’ abilities to deliver system maintenance and service management across multi-vendor IT and business portfolios, including building capabilities around specific verticals and organizational functions.

ESM Implementation and Integration Services, covering providers with a broad set of ESM software implementation and integration capabilities. Providers will be evaluated on their knowledge of technical and project management practices for planning, designing, developing and deploying standard software solutions.

For the Enterprise Service Management — Software 2023 study, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 40 providers of ESM software products. The quadrant to be covered is:

ESM Platform Vendors — Global, covering vendors of ESM software platforms that encompass the processes, workflows and information flow of all services in an enterprise. Platforms will be evaluated in part on how effectively they drive workflows and work management activities across enterprise functions including HR, IT and procurement.

The ESM services report will examine products and services available in the U.S., while the ESM software report will examine platform solutions for the global market. ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani, Arjun Das and Laxmi Sahebrao Kadve will serve as authors of both reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the ESM services study are available in this digital+brochure; details on the ESM software report can be found in this+brochure. Companies not listed as ESM providers in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

