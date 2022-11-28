The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Tom Wilson, its Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will also be posted there shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005661/en/

