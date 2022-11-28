HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) announced Revenues of $185,471 for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, as Compared to $ 28,082 for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, an increase of over 600%. The financial statement can be viewed in its entirety at OTC Markets.

Former L'Oréal President and Emergents new full time CEO stated "I am pleased, but not satisfied with the Revenue achieved in my 1st quarter as CEO of Emergent. We intend to expand our operations both internally and externally through strategic acquisitions, adding new product lines through innovative marketing initiatives and increasing our footprint in the Regenerative Health Care marketplace. We're looking forward to the upcoming holiday season, historically my busiest and most successful time of year."

Our collaboration with "Aesthetics by Design" is changing the landscape for regenerative medicine with our launch of revolutionary innovative products into new retail outlets and by developing new partnerships. Emergent projects to substantially increase revenues this quarter ending December 31st, 2022.

The global biologics market size was valued at US $366.43 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit over US$ 719.84 billion by 2030 with a noteworthy CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. A biologic medication is a product that is made from live organisms and contains living organism components. Recombinant protein, tissues, allergens, genes, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccinations are all examples of biologics. Anemia, hemophilia, chronic migraine, hepatitis B, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other disorders and infections are treated with biologics. Various government efforts, higher share of biologics in the market, and rising use of biopharmaceuticals over chemically produced molecules, and many other factors are driving the biologics market expansion in the forecast period.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and/or Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James W. Zimbler, Vice-President of Corporate Finance

Emergent Health Corporation Website

[email protected]

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727259/Former-LOral-President-Jim-Morrison-Chief-Executive-Officer-of-Emergent-Health-Corp-Reports-Revenues-of-185471-for-the-Quarter-Ended-September-30-2022-as-Compared-to-28082-for-the-Quarter-Ended-September-30-2021-an-increase-of-over-600



