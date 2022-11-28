CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that it has been named to the Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. This is CACI’s third consecutive year being named to the list.

CACI has approximately 22,000 employees, 38% of whom are veterans, military spouses, or current members of the National Guard and Reserves. As a longtime mission partner with the Department of Defense, CACI places a high priority on creating a welcoming, beneficial, and purposeful work environment for military members to continue their mission.

John+Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “It is an honor to have so many veterans as part of our workforce, providing invaluable technology and expertise across the federal government. Here at CACI, we have a deep respect for the Armed Forces at every level of the organization and our place on this list is a testament to our dedication to those who have served.”

The list honors the 200 companies that received the highest scores based on a survey of more than 5,000 American veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Survey participants work either part- or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies are evaluated based on working conditions, diversity and inclusion, and other factors.

